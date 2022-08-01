Bridge safety 15 years after the I-35W bridge collapse

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

On the 15 anniversary of the I-35 bridge collapse over the Mississippi River, Caroline Cummings at WCCO interviews MnDOT bridge engineer Ed Lutgen on the current state of bridges in Minnesota: “These last 15 years we’ve improved tremendously in our bridge inspection program.” Funding in the 2008 Minnesota State Legislature transportation bill led to 172 bridges repaired or replaced by the time the program sunset in 2018.

From KSTP: Bail has been set at $1 million for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, who’s charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the stabbing incidents on the Apple River over the weekend.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s human trafficking task force, along with other organizations, conducted a sting operation last week. Six people are facing felony charges after they were arrested in connection to sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater.

Rob Olson at FOX9 has a brief about Minneapolis police investigating a shooting on Interstate 35W early Monday morning.

KARE-11 has a list of Minnesota laws going into affect on August 1.

Josh Skluzacek at KSTP is reporting two $1 million-winning tickets were sold at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake and a Casey’s General Store in Fridley. To win $1 million, the tickets had to match the first five Mega Millions numbers but miss the Mega Ball.