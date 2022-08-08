CD5 candidate Royce White’s fundraising report comes under scrutiny

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Torey Van Oot at Axios Twin Cities reports 5th Congressional candidate Royce White spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign. The report also fails to specify the recipient or reason for more than $50,000 in checks and wire transfers paid out of the campaign account.

Bring Me the News brings up a recent Huffington Post article on comments secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett made in 2020 questioning helping people who have disabilities or difficulties reading English to fill out and cast ballots.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting Russel Balenger will now serve as the interim council member for Ward 1 in St. Paul, following the resignation of Dai Thao.

Devin Ramey at KARE-11 reports on the much-welcomed return to the Minnesota Lynx of Napheesa Collier. The team’s 2019 Rookie of the Year missed most of the season after giving birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May.

Brielle Bredsten at the Duluth News Tribune reports on the closing of Huie’s Chopsticks Inn. The popular Central Hillside restaurant has been a longtime favorite of the community, carrying on traditional family cuisine passed down from the days of the Chinese Lantern and Joe Huie’s Cafe, which opened in 1951.

Jon Bream at the Star Tribune is reporting Melissa Etheridge has canceled her concert set for Tuesday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee because she tested positive for COVID-19.