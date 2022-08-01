Charges expected Monday after Apple River stabbing leaves one dead, four wounded

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims. According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. .… The suspect — a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota — fled the area, leading authorities on an hour-and-a-half-long search. He was located near the exit point for tubers on the river and arrested without incident. He did not have a knife on him when officers found him. … Criminal charges are expected to be filed against him Monday. … Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater.”

John Reinan of the Star Tribune reports: “In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, Minn., sought a morning-after pill after a condom broke during sex. Her pharmacist, citing his beliefs, refused to fill the prescription. She sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “Lakes across the Upper Midwest are at risk of losing oxygen-rich coldwater habitat due to climate change and nutrient pollution, according to a new University of Minnesota study. But the study, published last week in the journal Ecosphere, also offers some hope: It concluded that protecting or restoring forested lands within some lakes’ watersheds could help conserve that critical habitat, even amid warming temperatures. … Lakes with deep, cold water and plenty of oxygen provide important habitat for certain fish species, such as cisco, tullibee and lake trout. An oxygen-rich lake also tends to have better water quality than one with low dissolved oxygen levels. But as temperatures heat up, those lakes tend to lose oxygen that fish depend on, due in part to an increase in a condition known as stratification.”

Also from WCCO, David Schuman reports: “The coffee drinks stopped flowing Sunday at a Minneapolis Starbucks. Dozens of employees at the 47th and Cedar location were on strike with colleagues across the country as they face off with management. The strike will continue Monday. ‘This job sucks,’ said Ethan Tinklenberg, a barista and leader in the newly-formed union. “This job is not fun and we’re not getting paid enough to deal with the stuff we have to deal with every single day.’ But Tinklenberg says this strike isn’t for higher wages — not yet anyway. He says they’re striking now because management plans to extend store hours, which they’re not allowed to do without negotiating first.”

The Forum News Service’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “U.S. Steel will build its $150 million direct-reduced-grade pellet plant at its Keetac iron ore mining and pellet processing facility in Keewatin. David Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, made the announcement in a call with investors Friday morning. Last month, the Pittsburgh-based company said it would build the DR-grade pellet plant in Minnesota but at the time had not determined whether it would be at Keetac or its Minntac operation in Mountain Iron.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil: “Minneapolis’ elected leaders are writing a proposal to create a new community safety office less than a year after voters rejected a similar measure. Nine months after a historic election that centered on a question of whether the city should replace its police department, Mayor Jacob Frey is trying to convince council members to work with him to create a new office aimed at better coordinating the city’s police, fire and violence-prevention services. This plan, though, isn’t set to go before voters.”

KARE 11’s Tyler Cashman reports: “A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn Center home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North Sunday around 1 p.m. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting when they located the woman’s body with apparent gunshot wounds. Upon speaking with witnesses, officers say they were able to locate a possible suspect, who was taken into custody without issue, while in possession of ‘multiple firearms.’”

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl ‘Guaranteed Offer’ ad, among others. Seeking an innovative answer to the blight on its employees’ views, the company rented the billboard, and erected a hoarding that replicates the skyline behind the billboard.”