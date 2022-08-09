Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR News Nina Moini and Megan Burks write, “‘We’re in trouble.’ That’s the message from Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley in a recent Twitter thread about rising eviction rates. The state began phasing out pandemic protections for renters last summer. Since then, evictions filings have skyrocketed, with the number of families in shelters following a similar path. ‘Our two family shelters in Hennepin County have reached capacity. We’re using overflow rooms and hotels now. And for some families, they’re living outside,’ Conley told MPR News. Statewide, evictions averaged 600 a week in June. That’s 73 percent above the pre-pandemic average.”

From Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari: “Minnesota has never elected a Black woman to the state Senate. Five hope to win their primaries Tuesday and advance to the general election. … They could become the first Black women to serve in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood.”

For BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station. Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. (Sunda), with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from ‘at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot.’ The man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center and pronounced dead. ‘There were reports of a gun being thrown onto the roof of the WCCO building. That gun was recovered by officers,’ Minneapolis police said.”

For KMSP-TV Paul Blume reports, “Jury selection was underway on Monday as an Isanti hockey dad and businessman faces trial for a 1993 cold case murder in Minneapolis. A pool of 50 prospective jurors arrived at the Hennepin County courthouse to fill out pre-trial questionnaires. The lawyers will use those answers during voir dire that is scheduled to be Tuesday. Jerry Westrom is charged with first-degree murder in the 1993 slaying of Jeanne Childs, who was stabbed to death inside an upper-floor apartment of Horn Towers along Pillsbury Avenue in South Minneapolis. Prosecutors say footprints and DNA evidence place Westrom at the scene of the murder. But, Westrom’s legal team insists he did not commit the heinous crime. Meantime, prosecutors say DNA evidence doesn’t lie.”

This in the Strib: “Cedric Alexander officially began work as Minneapolis’ first community safety commissioner after a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. ‘As we move forward, I want everyone to think very collectively about what works well and what it is that we’ve got to do to work better,’ Alexander said during the ceremony, which was held in City Hall and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Alexander, who reports to Mayor Jacob Frey, now has responsibility for supervising the leaders of the city’s police, fire, 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs. The city’s elected leaders are writing ordinances that, if approved, would eventually combine those programs into a single Office of Community Safety.”

For KEYC-TV Aaron Stuve reports, “… planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. ‘I feel really strongly about this, and it’s not a cliché for me. The strength of this state is our incredible diversity, but I always talk about One Minnesota a lot,’ Walz said. Walz says that the purpose of the program is to encourage anglers to explore different parts of Minnesota, and next year’s emphasis will be right here in southern Minnesota. ‘The 2023 [and] the 75th anniversary of the Governor’s Fishing Opener, is going to be in the Mankato-Madison Lake Area,’ Walz announced Monday.”

The Strib’s Kim Hyatt reports: “Two cousins who work at a hotel near the Mall of America and one of their friends were charged with felonies Monday accusing them of helping two men escape after one of them fired three rounds inside a crowded mall store. Denesh Raghubir, 21, of Minneapolis; Selena Raghubir, 23, of Bloomington; and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, of Burnsville, were charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest. They were being held in the Hennepin County jail Monday evening while two suspects remain at large. Court documents identify the shooter as Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, who is shown in security videos with Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville, fleeing a fight between four other individuals that led to Lark firing several shots.”

For newjersey.com Bobby Olivier and Jeremy Schneider write, “They think they’re better than us! By ‘they,’ we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America. But if you live in New Jersey, you know this is all hogwash (not the hogwash used in pork roll production, the other hogwash). … Here’s 10 reasons why we’re better than Minnesota: 1. Have you guys ever been to Minnesota? We trust it wasn’t during winter, because you’re reading this and haven’t frozen to death in the American Arctic. In Minnesota, wind chills plummet to minus 30 or lower; cold enough to literally freeze your pants off. We’ll stay in New Jersey, where humans were meant to live, thanks. 2. At surface level, Minnesotans are exceedingly friendly people. But we see through all the ‘oh, dontcha know’ and ‘you betcha’s’ — it’s all a façade! Deep down they’re just as standoffish and snarky as New Jerseyans, but at least we’re honest. 3. Minnesota is the ‘The Land of 10,000 Lakes,’ which is actually an understatement — there are more than 14,000 lakes of 10 acres or larger there. That’s way too many lakes and any state holding that much standing water is suspicious. What are they hiding? And at what point do all the lakes just connect and Minnesota becomes ‘Waterworld’ with less Kevin Costner? Also, lakes are cool — if you don’t have an ocean. Jersey Shore always and forever.”