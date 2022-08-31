FDA approves omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

NPR’s Scott Hensley and Rob Stein report that the FDA on Wednesday greenlighted an omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are expected to be available next week.

In the Star Tribune, Chris Serres with news that a Legislative Auditor report faulted the state’s Department of Human Services with failing to provide adequate oversight when it awarded millions and millions of housing assistance and homelessness grants.

The Strib’s Hunter Woodall reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Ukraine Tuesday. “The world’s democracies are on the line if Vladimir Putin is allowed to go in and invade and take the territory of a sovereign country,” she said in a phone interview from Kyiv.

Also in the Star Tribune, a retrospective on the 1990 visit of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev — who died this week — to the Twin Cities.

Article continues after advertisement

Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren has penned a takedown of the Kidway — the midway for kids — at the State Fair, which he declares a ripoff. “With young kids, you’re faced with the Sophie’s Choice of dropping another $25-50 on a sheet of tickets, or tell your walking tantrum there’s no more helicopter rides, prompting histrionics that last the length of Underwood,” he writes.

The New York Times’s Julie Creswell reports supply chain tribulations have come for pizza rolls, the beloved Minnesota-born after school staple, necessitating some creativity with the recipe. General Mills, the maker of pizza rolls, isn’t alone.

Over at the New York Post, a piece on how Alex Rodriguez’s pact to buy the Timberwolves may be in jeopardy.

At Mother Jones, Eamon Whalen has a story on how costly settlements of lawsuits against the Minneapolis Police are draining the city budget.