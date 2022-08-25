Fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Eder Campuzano, MaryJo Webster and Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune report on state test scores released this week. On the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, about 45% of students tested met proficiency levels on math tests, while about 51% were proficient on reading tests. Overall, about 7% of students did not take the tests this year.

Via Bring Me the News: The University of Minnesota will begin contracting with Minneapolis police for events again, reversing a decision it made two years ago in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Samantha Fischer and Dana Thiede at KARE-11 are reporting a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Derek Chauvin was picked up from Oak Park Heights Prison near Stillwater on Wednesday morning. By early Thursday, a federal inmate locator website listed Chauvin as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune talks with former Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell about his new role as the head of the U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota: “What needs to happen is that communities of color need to see people who look like them out there in these very important positions.”

Estelle Timar-Wilcox at MPR News profiles Gerry Kulzer in his first year as the Minnesota State Fair’s lead butter carver. Former carver Linda Christensen sculpted some 500 faces in butter over the past 50 years, before putting down her knife last August.

Via WCCO: Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft from Minneapolis, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury.