Frey signs order protecting reproductive rights in Minneapolis

KSTP-TV reports, “Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order seeking to protect those pursuing reproductive health care services, including abortion services, in the city. The order is the first Frey has signed after voters approved the new ‘strong mayor’ governmental structure last November, giving the mayor the ability to issue executive orders ‘to provide direction, clarity, or instruction within the City administration.’ Executive Order 2022-01 prohibits city of Minneapolis staff and departments ‘from working with, or providing information to, other states or jurisdictions that provide less freedom than Minnesota does and are pursuing legal action against individuals seeking reproductive health care or entities providing reproductive health care in Minneapolis.'”

For KARE-TV Dana Thiede and Connor O’Neal say, “Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. … Perhaps the most emotional exchange was when Jensen, talking about the current administration’s COVID restrictions, said Walz decided people should stay at home on their couches. Walz angrily shot back, telling Jensen not to call Minnesotans lazy. Jensen: ‘I do disagree with Governor Walz that his program of ‘One Minnesota’ has become far less a reality and more an antonym of what we have seen.'”

This from Joe Nelson at BringMeTheNews, “After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed ‘the suffering’ in the city ‘hasn’t stopped.’ Ingraham, who says she has visited Minnesota each of the past 12 summers, was reporting live from ‘just outside of Minneapolis,’ with a bronze elephant statue behind her. It’s been speculated on social media that she is broadcasting from the Lake Minnetonka home of billionaire Marty Davis.”

Mr. Nelson also says, “The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday’s scorcher. The extremely hot ‘feels like’ temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn’t say what the specific air temperature and dew point was to create that value, but it would take some combination of extremes of both ends. For example, when it’s 100 degrees outside the dew point has to be 75 – which is rain forest-like – to get the heat index to 115.”

This Q&A with Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association from MPR. “Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth.” Host Cathy Wurzer asked: How many nurses have left the profession in Minnesota? Turner said, “I know in our membership we had 22,000 and now we are down to 20,000. I know that my floor after the pandemic, and I don’t blame any one of them, had like 40 percent of our nurses leave or retire. Some just moved to other opportunities, and many of them went to traveling. And … the big reason is work life balance.”

WCCO-TV reports, “UConn women’s basketball star and Minnesota native Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where Bueckers was playing when the injury occurred.”

Stribber Paul Walsh reports, “A Twin Cities man leading a pack of Corvette drivers on a pleasure ride crashed while speeding and died north of the metro, officials said. … The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver who died as David A. McLean, 38, of Brooklyn Park. Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Anklan said Wednesday that the other drivers estimated they were traveling about 75 miles per hour when McLean crashed on the straight stretch of rural road. Anklan said the four drivers are in a Corvette club and ‘were out for a pleasure ride.’ According to the Sheriff’s Office: Four Corvettes were heading south on Lofton, where the lead driver lost control, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The car rolled several times and came to rest upside-down.”

For Salon Jon Queally writes, “Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes slammed Sen. Ron Johnson as a ‘self-serving, multimillionaire’ on Tuesday after the sitting Republican from Wisconsin called for making both Social Security and Medicare discretionary programs—a reform that would pave the way for the GOP to realize its half-century-long dream of dismantling two of the nation’s most essential and popular social programs. Speaking on a right-wing radio show earlier in the day, Johnson criticized the ‘mandatory’ spending demanded by Social Security and Medicare, guaranteed benefit programs available to all Americans and overwhelmingly popular. ‘What we ought to be doing is we ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so that it’s all evaluated so that we can fix problems or fix programs that are broken,’ said Johnson on ‘The Regular Joe Show.'”

