Gov. Walz calls on Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID mask mandates to the rise of Hitler

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune covered Friday’s press conference where Gov. Tim Walz and other lawmakers called on GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to events leading up to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust. Jensen’s campaign responded with: “Tim Walz should apologize for eroding our public safety, crushing our kids’ educational outcomes, and suffocating working families with inflation.”

Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck at CNN have a piece on Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett comparing the 2020 election to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001: “We realize people are discouraged and this is still an exceptional nation,” Crockett said during a previously unreported radio appearance in early September 2021. “We are still the American people and I’m betting on us. This is a challenge. Maybe we needed a wake-up call. This is our 9/11.”

Via Bring Me the News: Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars. Despite the nonprofit raising $142,000 over a four-year period, it only distributed $12,203 for charitable purposes.

Via WCCO: Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was taken into police custody in Florida Thursday night in connection to a drug-related warrant.

Article continues after advertisement

Krystal Frasier at KSTP reports Gov. Tim Walz announced eight counties will now be able to receive emergency help from the state after severe weather and flooding caused damage to those areas earlier this year.

Eric Roper at Star Tribune answers the age-old question: does Minnesota really have the ‘World’s Oldest Rock’?

Also from WCCO: An 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix named Eebbers has been named the Transportation Security Administration’s “cutest canine,” in a social media contest. Eebbers has been working at MSP Airport since 2015.