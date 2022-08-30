Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that the John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park, has sustained heavy damaged after a fire.

Fox 9 reports that the Minneapolis Service Center, which is located on Fourth Avenue and processes things like license and permit applications, is temporarily closed due to storm outages.

On Poynter, Tom Jones sounds off on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers telling media he was vaccinated when he was not. “From the beginning, Rodgers could have simply told the truth and said he was not vaccinated and had no plans to get vaccinated. Other players around the NFL did that, and then followed protocols set up for unvaccinated players. Instead, he played word games. Rodgers, it would appear, was more worried about public perception than simply being honest,” he writes.

In the Conversation, researchers, including the U of M’s Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, write that low booster rates are a key factor in COVID-19 deaths. And, they say, racial disparities persist are a big issue as efforts comparable to those getting Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native populations vaccinated with the primary series are noticeably absent with boosters.

Article continues after advertisement

Over MPR News, Grace Birnstengel reports that a half-century after the first Hmong refugees came to the Twin Cities, Union Hmong Kitchen is the first Hmong State Fair food vendor. “Fair patrons can try skewered meats like Hmong sausage and Hilltribe chicken thigh or lemongrass turmeric tofu — each served with a side of purple sticky rice and a choice of three sauces.” Find them at the International Bazaar.

WCCO’s reporting that two Minneapolis hospitals — Children’s in Minneapolis and Abbott Northwestern Hospital’s Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute had security scares Monday.