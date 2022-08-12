Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni dies at 69

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune is reporting David Tomassoni, a Chisholm native who played professional hockey in Italy before serving three decades at the State Capitol representing the interests of the Iron Range, died on Thursday. Tomassoni was diagnosed in June 2020 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Melissa Repko at CNBC News is reporting Best Buy is cutting jobs across the country after warnings of slower sales.

Andrew Krammer at the Star Tribune is reporting Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will be held out of team-related activities until at least Tuesday.

Rob Olson at FOX9 reports the Minnesota Department of Corrections has upped signing bonuses for corrections officers at prisons in Oak Park Heights, Stillwater and Rush City from $5000 to $10,000.

Jacob Aloi at MPR News interviews Minnesota writer Benjamin Percy about a new film he’s co-written called “Summering.” The coming of age movie was inspired by his daughters who were frustrated at the lack of female characters in the stories and movies Percy was sharing with them that he grew up with.

James Lileks at the Star Tribune goes in search of “Inner Search,” the now-missing abstract triangular sculpture that stood on the plaza of the Wells Fargo Operations Center at 255 2nd Av. S. in Minneapolis for 42 years.

National Public Radio reports General Mills is releasing four limited-edition Monster Cereals (Boo-Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Brute Frute) boxes as part of a new collaboration with New York pop artist KAWS.