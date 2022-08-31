Minneapolis City Council member among many identity theft victims

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Kim Hyatt reports, “(Andre) Cherkasov was wary when a woman named Linea Palmisano opened a (Best Buy) credit card account. ‘Just the way she behaved, I kind of knew she was on some kind of a substance,’ Cherkasov said in a recent interview. After the woman was approved, she pulled down her mask, and Cherkasov immediately saw her face didn’t match the photo on her paperwork. … Before long, the real Linea Palmisano — a Minneapolis City Council member — received a message asking if she had just opened a credit line at Best Buy. And (police) soon arrested the fake Palmisano.”

At Bluestem Prairie, Sally Jo Sorensen says in the case challenging Republican Sen. Torrey Westrom’s residency, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he may remain on the ballot. The decision, issued Tuesday afternoon, concludes that “the evidence Westrom presented to support his claim that he now resides in SD 12 is not overwhelming. Still, the evidence establishes by a preponderance that Westrom has resided at the Lake Mary property since May 7, 2022, given the short period of time he had to move after redistricting changed the boundaries for SD 12. Thus, Westrom has satisfied the residency requirement to run for senator in Senate District 12.

At KARE-TV, Dana Thiede says, “Officials who monitor one of Minnesota’s premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to maintain a speed of 5 miles per hour or less within 300 feet of shore starting in 2023. This is double the distance of the current 150 feet requirement.”

Says Kirsti Marohn for MPR News, “The trees on Goose Island, near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, are used to floods. Almost every spring, Mississippi River floodwaters cover the bottomland forest, then recede later in the summer. Silver maples and rare swamp white oak trees thrive, along with willow, cottonwood and ash. But when Andy Meier looks up at the trees, he sees signs of trouble. … Floodplain forests provide another key benefit: They slow down the water and capture sediment and nutrients, reducing pollution downstream. But in recent decades, this important ecosystem has been showing signs of stress from continuous high water.”

Says Will Ragatz for Sports Illustrated, “The Vikings have reportedly waived Chazz Surratt and Wyatt Davis, who join Kellen Mond and Janarius Robinson as middle-round picks from the 2021 draft to get cut on Tuesday. All of Minnesota’s up-to-the-minute roster moves can be tracked here. It’s been a complete demolition of the 2021 class by a new regime with no ties to any of those players. On the surface, it’s pretty wild. The Vikings have waived three third-round picks and a fourth-rounder just 16 months after they were selected. That’s extremely rare.”

Another KARE story says, “Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket. Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.”

At WCCO-TV Omar Villafranca reports, “Jill Breckenridge has a new friend at her Minnesota nursing home — but it’s not a person. It’s a special robot named Pepper that can talk and even dance with the residents to keep them active. Amid staffing shortages at nursing homes, the robot is part of a pilot program that’s helping seniors both physically and mentally. Pepper’s special power is using new technology to bring up old memories to help dementia patients. Breckenridge, 83, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but when Pepper shows her a video with pictures of her past, the memories come flooding back.”

For BringMeTheNews Adam Uren says, “Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has announced it’s expanding to Minnesota, planning four locations in the Twin Cities. The Houston-based company announced the move on Tuesday, saying it has struck a ‘multi-unit deal’ that will bring four stores to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. … The company recently ranked 17th nationally on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2022 list of the best new and emerging franchise.”

At The Minnesota Reformer Baylor Spears and Michelle Griffith write, “A mother crouched down to pin ‘Walz Failed’ buttons on each of her children near Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen’s campaign booth. Outside the Miracle of Birth barn, fairgoers cooled themselves with ‘Walz Failed’ fans. Overhead, a plane circled every few minutes with a banner screaming ‘Walz Failed.’ The Republican message to voters was ubiquitous at the State Fair, as the party looks to unseat Gov. Tim Walz after one term and elect Jensen, a Chaska family doctor and former state senator. … St. Paul couple Tom and Laura Alexander expressed their gratitude to Jensen for stepping into the race. They appreciate his stance against COVID-19 restrictions, which he has compared to creeping Nazism. ‘We need a change in the state. [We’re] not real happy with the way Walz handled both the riots in 2020 and COVID,’ Tom Alexander said. ‘It was complete shutdowns without any science to back it up.’”

