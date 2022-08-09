Minneapolis Police Department wants to use drones

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Bring Me the News: Minneapolis’ Public Health and Safety Committee is being asked to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of drones. A state law, which took effect in 2020, requires law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the purchase or use of a drone.

Patrick Kennedy at the Star Tribune reports Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills Inc., saw his compensation rise more than 70% in the past fiscal year as the company hit all of its financial goals. Total compensation for the year ending May 31: $12,285,188.

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is keeping an eye on the fuel savings app GasBuddy, and is reporting for the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel has dropped below the $4 mark. Many Minnesota stations are currently well below the $3.99 mark, including one station in Buffalo at $3.21 per gallon for unleaded, with four others at $3.23.

Lauran Neergaard and Shelby Lum at FOX 9 are reporting researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting Minnetonka-based BBQ Holdings, which owns over 200 franchised and more than 100 corporate-owned restaurants such as Famous Dave’s, Granite City, Village Inn, and Barrio Queen, has been purchased by MTY Food Group for $200 million.

Via WCCO: Photojournalist Joe Ahlquist with the Post Bulletin took photos of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walking through downtown Rochester on Monday night.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune recalls the late singer/actress Olivia Newton-John’s 1978 visit to Olivia, Minnesota, to be the grand marshal in the town’s centennial parade:

RIP @olivianj, who, a month after Grease opened in 1978, charted a jet at her own expense to be grand marshal in centennial parade in tiny Olivia, MN bc she was charmed by letter inviting her, loved name of town & was fond of MN because her band on first US tour was from there. — Jon Bream (@jonbream) August 8, 2022