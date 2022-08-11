Minnesota Nurses Association schedules strike vote for August 15

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minnesota Nurses Association has scheduled a strike vote for Monday, August 15, as a contract dispute continues between hospitals and approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth. The vote would authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minneapolis Police Department shared gun violence trend data with the Public Health & Safety Committee on Wednesday. MPD analysis found the neighborhoods with the highest number of shooting-related calls for service this year also had the highest totals of fentanyl pills recovered.

From KSTP: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans nearly $8 billion in 2019, or nearly $1,400 per person, according to a new report by the Minnesota Department of Health. Lost productivity from excessive drinking accounted for almost three-quarters of the financial costs.

Brian Bakst at MPR News profiles Leigh Finke, who, following Tuesday’s primary victory, could become the first transgender person in the Minnesota Legislature.

Writer Al Brown and photographer Steve Floyd captured a celebratory sail along the St. Croix River in Stillwater in honor of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s 88th year of operations.

The Star Tribune celebrates the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Mall of America in pictures.