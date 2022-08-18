Minnesota unemployment holds steady at 1.8%

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released updated numbers on employment, boasting strong job growth in the state that’s more than double the national rate. Minnesota saw 19,100 new jobs — a 0.7% uptick — in July, while the nation experienced a 0.3% increase.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press is reporting St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter unveiled a budget proposal that seeks to maintain rather than expand most city services while adding 53 new positions across departments. Carter’s proposal includes a 15% tax levy increase for 2023 covering street maintenance, staffing and inflation.

Courtney Godfrey at FOX9 reports Twin Cities attorney James Dickey says a new Minneapolis Public Schools policy is in violation of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and he is willing to take the issue to court if the policy is not reversed: “It’s clearly designed to be a race-based classification and the district and the union are probably hoping the language they’re using would slide past the courts, but it’s not going to work.”

Chip Scoggins at the Star Tribune catches up with two-time World Series champion and Twins broadcaster Dan Gladden on the eve of his induction into the Twins’ Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Associated Press reports that a 29-year-old Minnesota man allegedly broke into an occupied Chippewa Falls home last week and began filling up the tub for a bath. Despite being 90 miles away from his St. Paul home, the man, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out, insisted to police he lived in the home with his girlfriend.

Drew Magary at Defector has published his annual hilarious Why Your Team Sucks: Minnesota Vikings edition.