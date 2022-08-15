Minnesota Wild rethink ‘Thin Blue Line’ promotion

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson says, “The Minnesota Wild have backed away from a promotion that would’ve seen a fan giveaway featuring ‘thin blue line’ T-shirts. The promotion was part of the Wild’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ series aimed at celebrating Minnesota’s ‘special community of law enforcement officers and dispatchers, firefighters, first responders, and frontline and essential workers,’ the team’s website reads. The thin blue line shirts were originally part of the team’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Nov. 1, when the Wild host the Montreal Canadiens. While the event is still going ahead, the Wild have backed away from the T-shirt giveaway after backlash on social media.”

This in the Strib, “One person died and another was severely injured in a shooting near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon. Officers working in the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct received a report about 12:50 p.m. Sunday about a shooting near the intersection, where George Floyd was murdered two years ago. Police found two men with life-threatening wounds and provided ‘lifesaving efforts’ until medics arrived to take them away.”

A Tim Nelson story for MPR News says, “The National Park Service has shut down campgrounds and closed popular trails on Isle Royale in Lake Superior after a forest fire started there on Saturday. Smoke was spotted in the area of the island’s Three Mile Campground on Saturday afternoon, according to NPS.”

Greg Stanley of the Strib says, “State pollution inspectors are asking for help from farmers and other property owners to determine whether toxic runoff caused a massive die-off of brown trout in southeastern Minnesota last month on Rush Creek near Lewiston. It was the area’s third major fish kill in recent years, and past investigations have shown how difficult it can be to find an exact cause when any pollution quickly washes away downstream. More than 2,500 fish were found dead July 25, many washed up on the creek shore. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency believes the die-off was most likely caused by contaminated runoff following a heavy downpour. The rain could have carried freshly applied manure, farm pesticides or something else into the water.”

For the Duluth News Tribune Ted Cadeau writes, “Residents in Hermantown will have to wait a little longer to sell or purchase cannabis edibles within city limits, despite a new Minnesota state law allowing for the legal sale and consumption of edibles containing small amounts of THC. That’s because the Hermantown City Council passed an ordinance Aug. 1 prohibiting the production or sale of edible cannabinoids derived from hemp for six months.”

A CBS News story says, “A Wisconsin man was charged Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend in 1992 in apparent revenge for a fatal snowmobile accident that happened when the suspect was 7 years old, prosecutor said. Tony Haase, 52, of Weyauwega, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. Tongstad’s father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase’s father dead, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators wrote in the complaint that they’ve been working the case for decades and identified Haase as a possible suspect. They did not say in the complaint how they learned about him. Officers took a DNA sample from him during a traffic stop on July 6 that matched DNA found on Tongstad’s body.”

A story by Jacob Aloi of MPR News says, “A theater performance can be overwhelming, and not in a good way for people sensitive to lights, sounds and certain movements. Since 2018, the Guthrie has offered what the theater calls relaxed performances. These performances, usually only one performance toward the end of a show’s run, change certain elements of the show, such as adjusting special effects used on stage. But other theaters are now seeing an opportunity to expand audiences and keep with a mission to not exclude anyone. Jillian Nelson has attended and worked on performances like these for years. Nelson, who has autism, works at the Autism Society of Minnesota and also consults on sensory friendly programming at the Guthrie.”

