Prior Lake man charged in fatal Apple River stabbing, claims he acted in self-defense

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “A Prior Lake man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing a 17-year-old Stillwater boy and wounding four others during a weekend confrontation between a group of people floating the Apple River, a popular tubing destination in western Wisconsin. … The case leans heavily on a video recorded Saturday afternoon by a man in a group of tubers, some of whom shoved [Nicolae] Miu and accused him of looking for girls, according to the charges. … Questioned by law enforcement after his arrest, Miu said he acted in self-defense as several people came at him while he was looking for a cellphone that was lost by a friend.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat and humidity. It could feel more than 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature will be 95 degrees in the Twin Cities. A good portion of the state will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.”

The AP reports: “Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes, “The passenger who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was killed during a routine traffic stop last year is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and ex-officer Kim Potter, who fired the fatal shot. Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 21, of St. Paul, is seeking at least $150,000 in damages in the April 11, 2021, confrontation. Potter claimed she mistook her firearm as a Taser and shot Wright, whose vehicle then accelerated and crashed into another SUV. The lawsuit says Albrecht-Payton was physically injured in the crash and still suffers from PTSD after watching Wright die from Potter’s unlawful use of a firearm.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “Wanted: up to 10 small businesses looking for free, short-term leases in downtown St. Paul. Eager to inject new life into downtown business corridors that have all but emptied out during the pandemic, the St. Paul Downtown Alliance has hired two real estate experts to connect building owners with entrepreneurs interested in ‘pop-up’ leasing arrangements. The initial leases, which run up to six months, are free of charge, though tenants may be expected to chip in for utilities and provide their own insurance.”

In the Athletic, Michael Russo writes: “Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is safe and sound in the United States, according to multiple NHL sources. He left Russia late last week by way of Turkey, arrived over the weekend in New York City and is scheduled to fly to Minnesota on Tuesday. Kaprizov’s return to the State of Hockey comes five weeks before he originally intended. But after alarming reports emerged in the past month that he allegedly purchased a fake military ID card in 2017 and, regardless, had his military exemption expire June 30, the Wild, his agent and attorneys in Russia worked hard behind the scenes to get him over to the United States well in advance of the start of training camp Sept. 22.”

Erin Adler writes in the Star Tribune: “The owner of the Scott County barn where dozens of bunnies were found dead says rabbits that bred like, well, rabbits may have overburdened the woman running the bunny rescue operation. An Animal Humane Society investigator also suggests she may have gotten in over her head. Stephanie Smith, president of the nonprofit Peacebunny Foundation, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after authorities found 47 dead rabbits in her rented Savage barn June 27 and 28.”

Scott Bauer writes for the AP: “The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit Monday to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels, at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary, also said he did not think Trump did anything wrong on Jan. 6, 2021. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024.”

