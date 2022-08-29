Rural Marshall’s rainbow flag controversy prompts community building

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At the Strib Reid Forgrave writes, “It has been more than two years since (Mary Kay Thomas) hung a rainbow flag in the (Marshall Middle School) cafeteria, enraging some people in this southwestern Minnesota community. She was jettisoned into an administrative job — away from students — that she never wanted, and now feels like a black sheep. The backyard swing set is quiet because her daughter and son-in-law, who used to work in the district, moved with their five children to the Twin Cities suburbs, distraught about the controversy. Hanging that flag disrupted Thomas’s career, family and sense of community. But in the aftermath, a surprising thing happened: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and their allies, who used to feel isolated in this farming hub, found each other. The high school’s SPECTRUM Club, a gay-straight alliance which had formed a few years before, saw a spike in membership. A similar club formed in the middle school.”

For Sports Illustrated Will Ragatz writes, “The Vikings will go from 80 players down to 53, but not everyone who makes the initial roster is guaranteed to be on it for long. Every team will be monitoring cuts around the league and placing waiver claims at spots where they don’t love their depth. And with practice squads remaining expanded at 16 players, many of the Vikings’ cuts will have an opportunity to stick around. Injuries and even potential trades are factors to consider as well. Let’s get to it.

Quarterbacks

In (2): Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens Out: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond



There’s no reason Mullens shouldn’t be the backup this year. Neither Mannion nor Mond showed enough during the preseason to prove they belong on the 53. One of the two will presumably stick around on the practice squad (and I’d assume that’ll be Mond).”

A KMSP-TV story says, “The National Weather Service tells FOX 9 they will have crews in West St. Paul and Apple Valley to determine if a tornado touched down during Saturday’s storms. Widespread damage was reported across the southeast As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were still out of power across Minnesota, with most of the outages reported in the Hennepin and Ramsey counties. That number was as high as 22,000 customers Saturday evening after the storms moved through.”

For inforum.com and the Rochester Post-Bulletin Jeff Kiger says, “When researching for her healthy horse feed, Mary Hartman found a key ingredient and a new commodity in a mostly forgotten crop that hasn’t been broadly grown in the U.S. since the 1890s. ‘My introduction to sainfoin came from researching the equine microbiome. I read an article by a UK researcher who mentioned sainfoin as an outstanding forage for horses that they love to eat. I had never heard of it,’ said Hartman. ‘It’s a really ancient forage legume. It used to be grown specifically for horses and sheep. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson grew it. They tried to get it to go here. It turned out that alfalfa was easier to grow in rich soils, so it was passed over.’ Sainfoin is a perennial crop with purple flowers that is harvested and baled like alfalfa. After discovering a handful of growers started raising sainfoin in Montana in the 1970s, Hartman tracked them down and started buying up sainfoin.”

Stribber Ryan Faircloth says, “GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen stood outside the shuttered Minneapolis police station that was set ablaze two years ago, urging Minnesotans in a video message to hold Gov. Tim Walz accountable for not deploying the National Guard sooner to quell riots after George Floyd’s death. A few days earlier, Jensen’s lieutenant governor running mate, former Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk, filmed a video from the site where Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, briefly mentioning the ‘horrific tragedy that took place’ there before discussing crime. The two Republicans are taking their tough-on-crime message to Minneapolis and St. Paul, hoping to appeal to voters concerned about public safety.”

For the Nevada Independent John L. Smith writes, “Conspiracy theorist and election denier MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come to Nevada in his desperate search for a plausible defense in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems. You shouldn’t be surprised. Not only is the Silver State’s Republican Party nuttier than a jar of Planter’s cashews, but Nevada is also a familiar setting for a chief alchemist of Donald Trump’s Big Lie fool’s gold, slippery software guru Dennis Montgomery. Lindell’s lawyers are attempting to intervene in a long-churning litigation in U.S. District Court between Montgomery and Reno-based software company eTreppid Technologies (first reported by The Nevada Independent) in hopes of obtaining information that will help the defense of the Dominion defamation case. In order to do that, he’ll have to persuade a judge to lift a protective order that cloaks certain evidence from public view in the eTreppid case.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state’s most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer. Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, its administrator and two commission members.”

In the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Bart Pfankuch reports, “A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found that 43.8% of respondents support legalization of recreational marijuana, and that 54.4% oppose legalization. … Voters in 2020 passed Constitutional Amendment A, which would have legalized recreational marijuana, but the measure was overturned by the courts and never took effect.”

