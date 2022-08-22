Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument on Nicollet Mall earlier in August.

Two Wisconsin kids won USA Mullet Championship titles, says WCCO.

Per KMSP, the Vikings have acquired QB Nick Mullen in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

BMTN also reports on a new amphitheater near Canterbury Park. “The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park. The new venue is supposed to be at the center of a redevelopment effort around the racetrack.

In a Bloomberg opinion piece, columnist Justin Fox argues that while Minneapolis’ move to lift single family-only zoning got a lot of attention, it hasn’t resulted in a whole lot of duplex or triplex construction yet: “By my count the end of single-family zoning has so far allowed for the permitting of at most 97 new units … some of which haven’t been built yet. If things continue at this pace, ending single-family zoning will have increased the city’s housing supply by just 1% by 2040.”