Several Minneapolis beaches close due to E. coli contamination

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For BringMeTheNews, Tommy Wiita says, “Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Lake Hiawatha Beach also had a blue-green algae advisory issued in June. Cedar Lake Point Beach also closed due to high E. coli levels in July but has since reopened.”

Alex Derosier of Forum News Service reports, “Final counts from Minnesota’s primary election on Tuesday are yet to be certified, but Secretary of State Steve Simon said voter turnout appeared to be ‘relatively strong’ compared with other years. More than 18% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2022 primary, according to preliminary counts from the secretary of state’s office. Preliminary results show more than 700,000 people cast votes for the Republican and Democratic Farmer Labor gubernatorial candidates. … Primary elections, where voters of each party select their final candidates, typically have a significantly lower turnout than the November general election.”

This from Stribber Paul Walsh, “A 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident in the head over the weekend and then throwing the gun from a balcony down to the roof of the WCCO-TV building below. Mohamed A.S. Zaher of Minneapolis was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting of Ahmed Elsaied, 31, about 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the building at Marquette Avenue and 10th Street S. Zaher was arrested in the building’s lobby soon after the shooting and remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Thursday.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Strib, Briana Bierschbach reports, “Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is calling on Democrats and independent voters in Wyoming to switch parties and support fellow congresswoman Liz Cheney in the state’s Aug. 16 Republican primary election. ‘You might be a little surprised that I’d be supporting Liz Cheney in her bid to continue representing Wyoming in the U.S. House,’ Phillips, a two-term Democrat, said in a video he posted to Twitter. Cheney is facing a tough primary race on Tuesday in Wyoming against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. The three-term Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is one of the last members of her party serving in Congress who defied Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

For SportsIllustrated.com Joe Nelson writes, “The 10-inch pork wiener known as the ‘Dodger Dog’ was the subject of an awkward moment during the Minnesota Twins broadcast on Bally Sports North Tuesday night. Glen Perkins, the former All-Star closer, was the analyst alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer in the Bally broadcast booth. Somehow, they got into a conversation about the famous Dodger Stadium hot dog, at which Perkins began to speak. ‘It was … I can’t,’ Perkins began, struggling to talk without laughing. ‘I like a shorter, thicker hot dog. That one was a little long and skinny for my liking,’ he continued, still laughing like a 5-year-old who just told a poop joke. ‘You realize there’s nothing I can say at this point that’s going to make this any better,’ Bremer said.”

Peter Cox at MPR News reports, “Two former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd intend to file appeals in federal court, asking that their convictions be overturned. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng filed notices of appeal Wednesday. Both were sentenced in federal court in late July for violating Floyd’s civil rights.”

For the Minnesota Reformer, Deena Winter says, “So many Minnesota police officers have left the profession due to post-traumatic stress disorder that 11 Minnesota organizations started a group to highlight what has become a fiscal and staffing crisis for many communities. As of June, 118 disability retirement claims had been filed with the state police and fire retirement fund, which is equal to the total number of applications in all of 2019. … Since August 2020, police officers made 80% of the disability claims, and 80% said they have post-traumatic stress syndrome. That prompted Minnesota organizations — from the League of Minnesota Cities to the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association — to create the MN Public Safety Wellness Initiative.”

A story in The Guardian says, “[Ilhan] Omar, who is one of the left’s leading voices in Congress, has defended calls to redirect public safety funding more into community-based programs. She squared off with former city council member Don Samuels, whose north Minneapolis base suffers from more violent crime than other parts of the city. … Omar narrowly prevailed on the night, seeking her third term in the House. She crushed a similar primary challenge two years ago from a well-funded but lesser-known opponent. ‘She’s had a lot of adversity already and pushback. I don’t think her work is done’, said Kathy Ward, a 62-year-old property caretaker for an apartment building in Minneapolis who voted for Omar. ‘We’ve got to give her a chance.’”

For Politico Eli Okun writes, “Having just landed the GOP nomination for governor in Wisconsin, TIM MICHELS’ campaign website quickly removed ‘Endorsed by President Trump’ from his bio, NYT’s Reid Epstein spotted.”