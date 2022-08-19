Superior returns sacred sites to Fond du Lac band

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Over at MPR News, Dan Kraker reports that the Fond du Lac Band is celebrating the return of sacred sites in Superior, Wisconsin; one where nearly 200 Ojibwe people had been disinterred near the end of Wisconsin Point in the early 1900s and another at a mass grave site where they were reburied in Superior.

KSTP’s Eric Chaloux has a career retrospective sit-down with now-retired Judge Regina Chu, who spent decades on the bench and sentenced Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter to prison earlier this year in the death of Daunte Wright.

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports on expansion at the International Institute, a Twin Cities refugee resettlement agency that faced lean years during the Trump Administration and is now building back up to meet refugees’ needs.

Southwest Voices’ Melissa Whitler has a look at classroom job vacancies in Minneapolis Public Schools, which aren’t consistent across the district. Special education, middle schools, and north and northeast schools have the most vacancies.

At the Star Tribune, Jenny Berg has a piece on Becker teachers union members suing their school district over a new communications policy they contend “bans teachers from saying anything that is not positive about the district to the public.”

Teller, of Penn and Teller, with a Minnesota Ren Fest reminiscence on Twitter:

Well, it was 47 years ago today that Teller and I did our first shows together at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. They were two solo shows, but they were at the same place. @MrTeller pic.twitter.com/KswiaErfMw — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2022