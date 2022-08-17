Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press and KARE report Target’s profits are down more than expected after the retailer offered steep discounts and canceled orders from suppliers to get rid of inventory.

Bring Me The News’ Joe Nelson reports longtime WCCO sports reporter and host Mike Max, who also adeptly covered unrest live on TV after George Floyd’s murder, is leaving WCCO Radio as part of an “effort to reduce costs.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson on how Fosston, Minnesota once again — after 20 years — has its own police department. The city had previously been patrolled by the Polk County Sheriff, following a trend of towns contracting with bigger law enforcement agencies.

For Mpls. St.Paul Magazine, Ellie Roth reports the Twin Cities’ polarizing Pedal Pubs are celebrating their 15th birthday.

At the Star Tribune, Neal Justin has a story on former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s guest host appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

KSTP on a young woman’s plunge 25 feet-plus into a sewer after a manhole cover was removed in St. Paul.

Racket’s Jay Boller on a real Twin Cities earworm, the Mall of America jingle, which you may remember as going “There’s a Place for Fun In Your Life” (sorry not sorry).

At Southwest Voices, Josh Biber has a really interesting piece on the history of the area south of Bde Maka Ska’s south shore, which was home to Mdewakanton Dakota settlement and then a cottage city.