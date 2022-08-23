The latest on the shooting at Scheels in Eden Prairie Center

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

As this story develops, FOX 9 is reporting Eden Prairie Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man asked a Scheels store employee to see a semi-automatic handgun in the gun department. When the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the man, he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun and then fired a single shot. Police believe the man brought his own ammunition into the store. Scheels at Eden Prairie Center was expected to reopen at noon on Tuesday.

Bring Me the News reports Attorney General Keith Ellison has issued a new consumer alert regarding crisis pregnancy centers: “Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their purpose is to prevent pregnant people from accessing that right — which sometimes they accomplish by misleading, misinforming, or deceiving people. All Minnesotans — including pregnant people — deserve to get accurate, medically sound information about their options from providers they can trust.”

Dan Kraker at MPR News has the story of Em Loerzel, who grew up hearing stories about the Ojibwe horse from her uncle: small ponies that would roam free near Ojibwe communities tucked among the forests and lakes along the Minnesota-Canada border, and help with tasks such as hauling wood and trap lines. Earlier this year, the 28-year-old graduate student raised money to rescue six of the horses from a Canada rancher and brought them to a farm owned by a friend outside River Falls.

Maya Rao has a letter from Minneapolis on Omar vs. Samuels, and the politics of policing in a post-George Floyd world.

Rich Kremer at Wisconsin Public Radio breaks down the results of a recent Marquette Law School survey showing Mandela Barnes leading Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate race.

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura had a few thoughts about Scott Jensen’s Kristallnacht reference regarding mask mandates:

This coming from a man who’s political party attacked our nation’s capitol in an attempted coup d’é·tat. I’ll take wearing a mask to protect my health over worshiping at the feet of wannabe dictator Donny Trump any day. https://t.co/KuExVVWIpi — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 22, 2022