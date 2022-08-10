Two Harbors voters oust Mayor Chris Swanson

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christa Lawler at the Star Tribune is reporting Two Harbors voters ousted embattled Mayor Chris Swanson by a wide margin in a recall election. Swanson has faced an intense wave of opposition midway through his second term following months of public scrutiny over his business dealings, including his idea to build an underwater hotel in Lake Superior. He also recently admitted he had been on probation in the 1990s for sexually abusing a 5-year-old as a teenager.

Sheila Mulrooney Eldred at Sahan Journal reports Zaynab Mohamed is one step closer to becoming the first Black woman and the youngest person to serve in the Minnesota Senate after beating her challenger, Todd Scott, in Tuesday’s DFL District 63A primary.

Alex Chhith at the Star Tribune is reporting two students will be disciplined after an investigation showed they were behind two racist notes found at the Prior Lake-Savage Area School in February.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports camp counselor McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment for having children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process.

Also from Bring Me the News: The City of Minneapolis has added stickers featuring motivational messages like “Glad you’re here” to the bollards its placed downtown to curb illegal street racing.

Courtney Godfrey and Melissa Turtinen at FOX 9 are reporting the Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for help with security. The police department is 100 officers short.