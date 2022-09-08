514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”

In the Strib Liz Sawyer and Paul Walsh report, “The search committee tasked with finding the next Minneapolis police chief has winnowed the applicant pool down to three, and none is from within the department. The finalists are: Elvin Barren, a former deputy police chief in Detroit and the current chief of Southfield, Mich.; RaShall Brackney, the former chief in Charlottesville, Va.; and Brian O’Hara, a deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., who previously served as the city’s director of public safety.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “A 25-year-old man from Minneapolis has been federally charged for being in possession of and manufacturing auto sears, devices that are used to convert a semi-automatic firearm into a machine gun. The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger, says that Aaron Malik Cato had four 3D printers at his residence and was in possession of several 3D-printed auto sears. In addition to the homemade devices, authorities say Cato also possessed the parts to make up to 10 more devices. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted a package sent from Taiwan to Minneapolis destined for Cato, and law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the package.”

In the New York Post Mary K. Jacob reports, “The U.S. housing market has been slowing down in the past few months as interest rates continue to climb. But Goldman Sachs has warned prospective home sellers that the housing market downturn is expected to worsen in 2023. And for interested home buyers, this doesn’t necessarily mean lower home prices. ‘We expect home price growth to stall completely, averaging 0% in 2023,’ Goldman strategist and economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a memo to clients. ‘While outright declines in national home prices are possible and appear quite likely for some regions, large declines seem unlikely.’”

A story by Tommy Wiita of BringMeTheNews says, “MyPillow’s last remaining mall store appears to have closed its doors. The sign has been taken down from the MyPillow location at Rosedale Center. Twitter user Paul Merrill posted a photo of the shuttered space, with items being taken out of it. If it has indeed closed, it leaves only the company’s official outlet store in Shakopee. The company previously had other stores at malls including Southdale and Maplewood Mall.”

This from Laura Butterbrodt in the Duluth News Tribune, “Essentia Health announced Wednesday morning it has filed another unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the Minnesota Nurses Association’s planned strike, this time for failing to include Essentia Health-Duluth in its 10-day strike notice list. The list of 16 hospitals that were given the notice about the Sept. 12-15 strike included Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, but did not include Essentia Health-Duluth. Because of this, Miller Dwan (Building) nurses are still expected to show up for work during the strike.”

At KSTP-TV Alex Jokich reports, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 Forecast Hub shows hospitalization and death predictions for Minnesota heading into the fall. The CDC’s forecast compiles COVID-19 modeling from dozens of teams across the country to create a larger virus forecast, with national predictions and state-by-state breakdowns. The model predicts deaths will trend slightly downward in Minnesota over the next month and hospitalizations will remain stable. ‘It’s actually not good, in my opinion,’ said Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious diseases physician at Allina Health. ‘The last six months have been very stable at a level which I’m not altogether comfortable with. The hospitals are no longer being hammered but we’ve got these people still dying.’”

In the Minnesota Reformer Christopher Ingraham says, “Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain marijuana edibles is likely to draw even further scrutiny to marijuana policing practices.”

