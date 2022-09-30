After Richfield High shooting, Richfield, Bloomington students need chaperones at weekend football games

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Eder Campuzano writes that following a shooting during a homecoming contest at Richfield High School, Richfield and Bloomington students attending the weekend’s football games have to bring a parent or guardian.

A WCCO-TV story says new data from St. Paul’s guaranteed income program show families in the program mostly spent money on basic necessities. “The program, which started in November 2020, provided 150 families enrolled in the city’s college savings initiative with $500 a month in unconditional payments for an 18-month period … The dashboard indicates that roughly 55% of the money was spent at discount superstores on items like food, clothes, household goods, and hygiene products. An additional 28% was spent at grocery stores.” People who benefitted the most were women and people of color, the data show.

MPR’s Tim Nelson tells the story of Oscar Pettiford, a jazz pioneer born and raised in Minnesota. He was one of the creators of “Blues in the Closet,” which, as Nelson writes, you probably know “if you’ve ever learned a band instrument, or know someone who has.”

Fox9’s Jared Goyette reports that Minneapolis Police Department and city staff cleared a homeless encampment near the Greenway. “The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with the property owner, and that city’s Homeless Response Team had reached out to the encampment residents to warn them about the impending closure and connect them to city services,” per Goyewtte.

MPR News photographer Ben Hovland shares images from a St. Paul library and mural dedication to community organizer and St. Paul school board member Marny Xiong, who died of COVID-19 in June 2020.

Bring Me The News’ staff reports a squirrel is to blame for a Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative power outage that affected more than 5,000 members. Related content from MinnPost: This isn’t uncommon.

In an interview with the Minnesota Daily’s Maya Marchel Hoff, U of M President Joan Gabel addressed campus safety, including a new Dinkytown Alert system and a Sept. 21 bomb threat at Coffman Memorial Union.