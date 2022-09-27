Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Chris Hine writes, “After posting and deleting a video more than two weeks ago in which he made homophobic remarks, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued an apology via Twitter. On Monday, Edwards commented in person on the video for the first time at Wolves media day, apologized for his comments and pledged to do “whatever it takes” to repair damage he caused to the LGBTQ community. ‘Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone,’ Edwards said. ‘I’m working with the team. I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans and I’m working to be better.'”

For KARE 11, A.J. Lagoe says, “Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced Monday that his office is turning over the criminal investigation of the 2018 death of a Beltrami County Jail inmate to a private law firm. A KARE 11 investigation documented how Hardel Sherrell died from a treatable illness as guards and medical staff ignored his pleas for help.”

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn reports, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against a group of parents who sued the state over segregation in Twin Cities school districts, saying a racially imbalanced school system does not violate the state constitution unless it’s intentional. Lead plaintiff Alejandro Cruz-Guzman and other parents with students in the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts filed the class-action lawsuit against the state, the Department of Education and the Legislature in 2015. … The plaintiffs plan to ask the Supreme Court to review the case.”

For the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes, “A Rosemount city council member has resigned after someone she called a “political extremist” came to her home repeatedly and ended up in an altercation with her son. Tammy Block, who first was elected in 2018, resigned at the end of the Sept. 6 city council meeting where she criticized city leaders and police for their handling of an Aug. 2 incident outside her home. ‘I never would have thought four years ago that a political extremist would show up at my home not once, not twice, but three times, including at night, intimidating, threatening and harassing my family,’ Block said.”

Also for KARE 11, Danny Spewak says, “The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site.”

The Grand Forks Herald’s Ingrid Harbo reports, “Sellers of edible products containing hemp-derived THC – the chemical in cannabis that can cause a high – will have to notify the city before opening a shop here after the Crookston City Council on Monday enacted an emergency ordinance to regulate the sale of edible cannabinoid products. The ordinance comes after a store selling hemp-derived THC, called Canna Corners, quietly opened in Crookston under a new Minnesota law in August, leaving city leaders scrambling to decide whether to allow the sale of hemp-derived THC products in Crookston and how to regulate the new industry.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota has announced a strike authorization vote. On Monday, Teamsters Local 320 said the vote is happening after the university ‘repeatedly refused to address chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and abusive employment practices.’ The workers’ contract expired on June 30. The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dormitories, maintain HVAC systems, care for research animals, drive trucks and do other activities across the university’s five campuses.”

KEYC’s Aaron Stuve says, “Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs and maintains the community farm, and excess produce gets donated to those who need it. … The Living Earth Center is currently partnered with the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and has its office and larger community garden on the Good Counsel campus. The sisters are departing from Mankato, however, and the future of the Living Earth Center is now up in the air.”