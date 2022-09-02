Former 89.3 The Current DJ Mary Lucia has a new gig

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren has some news that will make fans of former 89.3 The Current DJ and founding host Mary Lucia happy. She has a new gig as a columnist at DISPATCH. From Uren: “Lucia left The Current in April, describing it as a ‘heart-breaking’ decision while criticizing management at Minnesota Public Radio, saying she was leaving despite her best efforts to ‘effect positive change at the company.’”

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports on a Legislative Auditor’s report about the Southwest light-rail project, which found the cost of the project more than doubling; the opening delayed; and much of the project unfunded.

The Associated Press has a helpful piece with advice on getting an omicron-specific booster.

WCCO’s Jonah Kaplan reports that pictures of grody conditions — spiders and roaches — in the dorms at Augsburg College, have been making the rounds on social media. “We know photos like those shared recently on social media can be upsetting even if students have not directly had the experience themselves. We have been working with student groups, including student government, for the past several months to clarify the request process as well as the treatments we do in cases like those suggested in the online posts,” Augsburg says.

Article continues after advertisement

Over at Sahan Journal, Becky Dernbach reports school meals are “back to normal,” meaning funding that made free meals available to all students is gone.

At MPR News, Nina Moini has a story about three Ukrainian teens starting school in Minnesota. A Twin Cities woman helped them come to the U.S. so they could study without a war going on around them.