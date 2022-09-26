Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Tom Nehil reports, “A renter in Hennepin County whose landlord filed to evict them this month likely won’t learn whether they will be kicked out of their home until the middle of winter because of a massive court backlog. What used to be about a 20-day process skyrocketed this summer amid a huge increase in eviction filings when the pandemic-related eviction moratorium lifted. … This is leaving both tenants and landlords in a state of uncertainty for months.”

Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”

KARE 11’s Allasondra Doyle reports, “Two juvenile suspects have been arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following a shooting that occurred during a Friday night high school football game. According to Richfield Police, a 16-year-old male suspected of instigating a fight outside the game and former Richfield High School student, was found and arrested in Edina on Saturday, Sept. 24. A 15-year-old, who police said is the suspected shooter and currently a Richfield High School student, was found by police late Saturday night and arrested.”

For the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. … The loss of nurses such as Jackson was a key talking point on picket lines earlier this month when 15,000 Twin Cities and Duluth hospital nurses went on strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said hospitals need to improve pay and working conditions to retain existing nurses but also to address a worsening shortage by enticing former nurses back. … Negotiations between the union and operators of 15 hospitals resumed this week, but with no agreements reached.”

WCCO-TV’s Kirsten Mitchell reports, “A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral. A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella’s Fish Café in Uptown. … A Minneapolis city spokesperson said the restaurant closed on Saturday for an emergency pest management visit.”

Jon Collins of MPR News says, “Eleven columns representing firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. Located near the Minnesota State Capitol, the memorial honors the 241 Minnesota firefighters who’ve died on the job since 1881. Gov. Tim Walz told the crowd that the entire state owes a debt of gratitude to firefighters and their families.”

Jennifer Kotila of the West Central Tribune reports, “Both drivers are dead following a crash Saturday afternoon on Minnesota Highway 7 between Lake Lillian and Cosmos, and a passenger was seriously injured. August Faber, 86, of Lake Lillian, was driving a 2021 Ford Edge westbound on Highway 7, and Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer, 35, of Faribault, Minnesota, was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon southbound on 195th Street Southeast when the vehicles collided at the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.”