Howard Mohr, ‘How to Talk Minnesotan’ author, has died

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Reid Forgrave reports that Howard Mohr, the author “How to Talk Minnesotan,” has died at 83. If you haven’t seen it or haven’t seen it in a while, this 26-minute clip from TPT inspired by the book, that dramatizes (for lack of a better word), Minnesotans’ communication style is good for a belly laugh.

Also in the Strib, MaryJo Webster and Yves De Jesus have a piece on how Minnesotans are driving more dangerously, with the stats to back it up. Lack of enforcement on the roads may be partly to blame.

The Duluth News Tribune’s staff reports that as big freighters go, well, there’s a new one on the Great Lakes, and it’s the first to be built by an American company since 1983.

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine with the story on how St. Mary’s Point, a small city on the St. Croix River, is using COVID funds to install license plate readers that will “scan and record the license plates of every passing vehicle” in an effort to deter crime.

Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren reports LynLake Brewery is becoming a Packers bar. “Time to un’pack’ the big news. We’ve been wanting to do this for awhile, and now that half of the staff reigns from the land of cheese it’s become official!” the Lyndale Avenue bar announced on social media.

KARE 11 has some news about the weather: In contrast to the mild weather some of us enjoy, Thursday’s gonna be hot.

Also from Bring Me the News: Black bear sightings have been reported in Oakdale.