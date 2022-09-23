Man charged in connection with Thursday’s University of Minnesota bomb threat

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE staff report a Minneapolis man has been charged in connection with a Thursday bomb threat at the University of Minnesota.

KMSP’s Jared Goyette reports that a man who allegedly attacked a train engineer with a knife, causing the engineer to jump from a moving train near Sauk Rapids, is facing felony charges.

Over at the Hill, Rebecca Klar reports that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have struck a deal to advance an antitrust bill that would let news orgs collectively negotiate with tech platforms for compensatin to distribute content.

KSTP visits the apple breeders at the U of M’s Horticultural Research Center in Carver County.

For Minnesota Monthly, Macy Harder interrogates the stereotype of the Minnesotan, as portrayed on TV, whether Marshall from “How I Met Your Mother” or Tom Wambsgans from “Succession.”

The Star Tribune’s Alex Chhith reports that demonstrators assembled at the University of Minnesota Thursday showed support for Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died after being detained for breaking Iran’s dress code.

WCCO staff report that an ancient dugout canoe — estimated to be 3,000 years old — was recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin this week by archeologists with the help of the historical society and the state’s tribal nations. “It’s believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.”

Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren reports Har Mar Mall has is being sold for $50 million.