Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis’ next police chief

Plus: Psycho Suzi’s is for sale; a meteor in Inver Grove Heights; Woody Harrelson invests in a Minneapolis startup; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
MinnPost photo by Peter Callaghan

MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief.

WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.

The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports that a St. Cloud man pleaded guilty to making what are called ghost guns — guns that have no serial number — to an undercover informant.

Meanwhile, That Guy On Twitter (yep, that’s the handle) tweeted that Target Field has a sensory suite designed to make the fan experience better for neurodivergent fans.

Over at the Biz Journal, Naasir Akailvi reports that Woody Harrelson is investing in a Minneapolis startup.

Racket’s Jay Boller reports that Psycho Suzi’s, the tiki-themed bar along the river in Northeast Minneapolis, is up for sale.