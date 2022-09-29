Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis’ next police chief

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief.

WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.

The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports that a St. Cloud man pleaded guilty to making what are called ghost guns — guns that have no serial number — to an undercover informant.

Meanwhile, That Guy On Twitter (yep, that’s the handle) tweeted that Target Field has a sensory suite designed to make the fan experience better for neurodivergent fans.

Today I would like to give you a tour of Target Field’s Sensory Suite, because it’s such a great thing that fans need to know about. First, you should know it’s available to ALL fans. Just take the elevator to the suite level and tell the usher you’re going to the Sensory Suite. pic.twitter.com/CuW8xmIZdg — That Guy on Twltter (@TGOT_msp) September 29, 2022

Over at the Biz Journal, Naasir Akailvi reports that Woody Harrelson is investing in a Minneapolis startup.

Racket’s Jay Boller reports that Psycho Suzi’s, the tiki-themed bar along the river in Northeast Minneapolis, is up for sale.