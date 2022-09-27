Mental health workers at Allina; M Health Fairview plan to strike Oct. 3

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports Allina and M Health Fairview mental health workers are planning to strike Oct. 3 “amid a prolonged contract dispute over benefits and workplace safety.”

WCCO staff report that while the Vikes play in London, their home stadium may play host to a game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay, due to Hurricane Ian.

The New York Times’s “The Daily” podcast dealt with the local Feeding Our Future investigation this morning.

Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita reports that a California woman “has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company” for which she had worked.

KSTP’s Ashley Halbach reports that the state has a measles outbreak, per the state Health Department, which has ID’d 12 cases of measles related to international travel in unvaccinated kids since June.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Duluth says it’s snowing on the Gunflint:

We have confirmed that there were on and off snow showers falling this morning along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County! Nothing accumulated, but signs of things to come? 😉#mnwx #wiwx #winter — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) September 27, 2022

The Washington Post reports that amid COVID-19 vaccinations, some women reported the shots affected the timing of their periods, which research now confirms. Researchers said this side effect did not appear to have any effects on fertility.