Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”

And Katelyn Vue and Jessie Van Berkel of the Star Tribune report, “Attorneys for the Jensen campaign and Mercado Central are in touch and are working on ‘a mutually acceptable agreement,’ said Jensen spokesman Joel Hanson. He said he is hopeful they will be able to reach an agreement by Mercado Central’s deadline and declined to comment further on the ads.”

At the Pioneer Press Nick Ferraro reports, “A 36-year-old man is in federal custody after an arrest in Bloomington last month in what the city’s police chief says likely is the biggest seizure of fentanyl pills ever in the Midwest. Nearly 109,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than 24 pounds, were seized Aug. 31 at a hotel … approximately 63,000 pills of the deadly drug were seized all of last year by law enforcement agents and officers from the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

At KEYC, Jake Rinehart says, “A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. (Thursday) at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township.”

Article continues after advertisement

For MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that a stream in Renville County warrants greater environmental protection. The case centers on proposed improvements to a ditch that empties into the upper reaches of Limbo Creek, the last free-flowing stream in heavily farmed Renville County. The county board did not require an environmental review of the project, because the creek wasn’t on a decades-old state inventory of public waters. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and environmental groups argued the creek meets the legal definition of a public water…”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The Minnesota State Patrol is making a promise to hire more women in the role of troopers in the next several years. Col. Matt Langer will announce Friday morning that his agency is pledging to ‘increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030.’ The state patrol says women only account for 10 percent of its troopers right now, which it says is higher than the national average.”

For the Fergus Falls Journal, James Allen writes, “Former Republican Senate District 9 candidate, Nathan Miller, has announced that he will now run as a write-in candidate after much consideration. Miller’s loss to Jordan Rasmusson, in the August primary election, came down to just a few hundred votes, but Rasmusson, who received the statewide party endorsement, won by enough votes to declare victory. In an open letter to fellow competitor Jordan Rasmusson, Miller states, ‘Therefore I must continue onward, I will not be going away and campaign signs shall remain, continuing to multiply.'”