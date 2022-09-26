Minnesota hit its longest-ever hot stretch this summer

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Chloe Johnson reports that we just endured longest stretch of days that hit at least 70 degrees on record in the Twin Cities 🥵🥵🥵.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports Richfield secondary schools were closed Monday after threats were made online. “The threats came after gunfire wounded two people outside Richfield High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night. Two teens — one a current Richfield student, another a former student — were arrested in connection with the shooting,” Nelson reported.

In the Intercept, Eli Clifton reports that in addition to raising lots of money to elect Republicans, former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman is lobbying on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

Bring Me The News staff reports that Eden Prairie-based Compute North, a crypto-mining operator, has filed for bankruptcy.

KMSP’s Rose Schmidt reports that Stillwater woman Nicole Hause is featured in a new documentary about the rise of women’s skateboarding.

CNN’s Tami Luhby reports that heating bills are expected to be even higher this winter than last.

The Star Tribune’s Nicole Hvidsten reports a combination indoor dog park, restaurant, pet retreat and vet hospital has opened in Plymouth.