Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”

This from Stribber Tim Harlow, “In a one-day survey conducted earlier this year, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services found school bus drivers across the state observed 1,003 stop arm violations. To combat the dangerous behavior, DPS this year has awarded more than $6.2 million to schools and transportation companies to install cameras to help catch lawbreaking drivers.”

An MPR News story by Hannah Yang says the Willmar public schools have tapped teachers from places like the Philippines to fill staffing holes this year. “This is the first time that Willmar Public Schools has tapped teachers from other countries to fill vacant positions. When administrators couldn’t find enough teachers locally, the district reached out to the International Teach Alliance program, which helps schools find credentialed teachers from other countries who want to work in the U.S. Candidates were interviewed by Zoom and Willmar school officials filled five teacher vacancies. Another teacher from Nicaragua is expected to join the group in Willmar soon, once his visa arrives.”

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “Four teenage boys attempted to carjack a 70-year-old man at gunpoint in Minneapolis Saturday evening. … Per Minneapolis Police Department: “Preliminary information indicates that 4 individuals described as juvenile males attempted to carjack a male in his 70s at gunpoint. ‘The male refused their demands.’ The boys then ran from the scene, ‘jumped a fence, and ran towards I-94.'”

An AP story says, “A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood through the back door on Sept. 4, raised a gun, and started shooting the people inside. According to a probable cause statement, he first shot 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding in the head as she sat on a couch. He then shot 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales in the face and shot 42-year-old Cory Freeman as he tried to run away. All three died. Wright, who was wearing a ski mask, kept shooting others in the duplex, prosecutors said. A man and woman were found outside with gunshot wounds, and another man had rolled under a couch during the attack and survived, according to the complaint.”

In the Strib, Kim Hyatt says, “Xcel Energy says a squirrel is to blame for a brief, widespread power outage Sunday morning in northeast Minneapolis that left 9,500 customers without power. ‘What happened is that a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment that caused the outage’, Xcel spokesperson Lacey Nygard said shortly after most of the power was restored.”

In The Washington Post Jennifer Rubin writes, “Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is getting a national reputation as the most electorally helpful Senate candidate — for Democrats. … Johnson voted against a $35 cap on insulin; against granting the Department of Health and Human Services the power to negotiate with drug companies; and against a $2,000 limit for seniors’ out of pocket drug costs. He also opposed extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that save more than 200,000 Wisconsinites roughly $800 per month. Johnson has criticized Biden’s student loan relief plan even though, as the local NPR outlet reported, ‘The most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education show 721,400 Wisconsin residents had an average of $30,581 (debt and) held more than $23.5 billion in federal student loan debt.’ These positions project a distinctly anti-populist, anti-worker message.”

For KELO-TV in South Dakota Jacob Newton reports, “Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. … On Sept. 27, 2019, Noem flew to San Antonio, Texas, where she attended the NRA’s Women’s Leadership Forum, at which she was listed as a special guest. On Nov. 19, 2019, Noem flew to Boca Raton, Florida, for a conference held by the Republican Governors Association. On Dec. 12, 2019, Noem again flew to Las Vegas, this time for a meeting of the Western Governors Association. On Dec. 15, 2019, Noem flew to Manassas, Virginia, and two days later met with then-President Donald Trump to discuss policy regarding regulation. On July 26, 2021, Noem flew to McAllen, Texas, where she visited the nation’s southern border.”

In the Strib, Chris Hine says, “Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards apologized Sunday after he posted to his Instagram account a video in which he made homophobic comments directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The video was deleted from Edwards’ Instagram story, but Edwards acknowledged what he posted and that he was speaking in the video, which went viral on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. ‘What I said was hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,’ he said in a tweet. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!’ ” In the video, Edwards is in a car at night and uses his phone to zoom in on a group of people on a nearby sidewalk. Edwards comments on what he assumes is their sexual orientation from the way they were dressed, using the word ‘queer’ as he does. He then said, ‘Look what the world done came to, bruh,’ as a woman’s voice laughs in the background.”

