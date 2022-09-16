Minnesota sets more aggressive greenhouse gas cuts in new plan

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus and Chloe Johnson report that a new climate plan, released Friday, prescribes larger cuts in greenhouse gases. “Minnesota’s existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That’s what’s necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.”

In COVID-19 news, MetCouncil spokesperson Bonnie Kollodge said in an email to reporters this morning that the viral RNA load coming into the Twin Cities metro wastewater plant was up 36% last week versus the previous week. The BA.2.75 viral variant is here, too. More from the Strib.

The Associated Press’ staff reports that the Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to allow cameras in courtrooms permanently. During COVID-19, people all over the world watched the trials of ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter.

MPR’s Jon Collins has a recap of the Hennepin County Attorney debate Thursday.

The Star Tribune’s Greg Stanley and Jennifer Bjorhus report that once common, the number of prairie chickens in Minnesota is falling as the birds’ habitat shrinks.

For North News, here’s Steve Brandt on why Northside property taxes are way up.

Per FOX 9 staff, some petitioners want the Lake Harriet bandshell painted blue-gray again when it undergoes renovations. It’s been what the petitioners call “unfortunate mud brown” since 2004.

According to the DNR’s fall color map, we’re starting to see leaves turn a little in a couple parts of northwest, western and southern Minnesota.