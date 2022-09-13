New data: Inflation slows slightly but continues to hit hard

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press covers this morning’s new inflation numbers, which show a slight slowdown compared to previous months. While gas prices are down, the cost of many other things consumers buy kept rising in August.

CBS Minnesota’s Pauleen Le reports that on Day Two of the nurses strike, traveling nurses were seen arriving at local hospitals. Nurses are hoping for higher pay and more input on staffing levels.

The Strib’s Jenny Berg reports that a jury convicted a Stearns County man of stalking and of assaulting a family because of their race.

KSTP’s Ben Henry reports that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not sign off on a plan to reduce the size of the Hiawatha Golf Course, the first in the city to be open to Black golfers. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved a master plan that reduced the course from 18 holes to nine holes, also designed to help with flooding issues. Frey’s move — which his office said was out of respect for Black golfers — was largely symbolic; without a veto by the mayor, the plan is set up to be approved by default, per KSTP: “Those fighting to keep the 18 holes and preserve its cultural significance say it still sends a message.”

On Racket, by way of Minnesota Historian, a new local history website, Josh Biber writes about lost waterfalls of the Twin Cities: “Meet the falls that eventually became parking lots and warehouses, and learn about the lesser-traveled ones that are diminished, but still remain.”

The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson reports that some of Minneapolis’ pre-pandemic power lunch spots are reopening for midday dining.