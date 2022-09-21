Poll: Half of Minnesotans say rising prices are a minor stressor

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall reports that half of Minnesotans feel rising prices have been a minor stressor, while a third called them a major stressor, per the Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.

The Strib’s Stephen Montemayor reports that MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell has sued the feds over the seizure of his cell phone at a Mankato Hardee’s last week.

MPR staff reports that police responded to multiple hoax school shooting calls on Wednesday.

For the Associated Press, Giovanna Dell’Orto has a piece on how climate change, invasive species and pollution are threatening Leech Lake members’ wild rice harvest.

On WCCO, Jason DeRusha talks to chef Justin Sutherland about his new cookbook, and the life-threatening boating accident he was in earlier this summer.

The Star Tribune’s Rachel Hutton reports on Avivo Village, believed to be the country’s first indoor tiny-home community, which houses 100 formerly homeless people. “The boxy homes, which look almost like ice fishing houses, are arranged in long rows with nature-themed ‘street’ names marked in English and Ojibwe. And for the past several weeks, one with a unicorn painting in its front window has been Cynthia Lamas’ first stable home since she was released from prison in 2019,” Hutton writes.