Poll: Majority support legalizing marijuana; Ellison-Schultz contest close

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For MPR News, Dana Ferguson and Mark Zdechlik report, “A majority of Minnesota voters polled in an MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 survey conducted last week say the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use. … The proposal faces greater opposition among Republicans, with just under 65 percent of those who identified as Republicans opposing the proposal to make cannabis available for recreational use, compared to 29 percent of GOP voters who support it.”

Also at MPR News, Dana Ferguson reports, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his Republican challenger Jim Schultz are neck-and-neck in a new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 poll. The statewide poll of 800 registered voters conducted between Sept. 12 and 14 by Mason-Dixon Polling shows Ellison, the DFL incumbent, with 46 percent support. Meanwhile, nearly 45 percent of respondents chose Schultz, and another nearly 9 percent were undecided.”

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports, “Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It’s mainly because drivers didn’t heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). ‘We didn’t see changes in human behavior,’ Smith said. Yet vehicle-deer crashes are quite common in Minnesota, particularly in September through December.”

This at KSTP-TV: “Tom Hauser talks to Mike Lindell after the FBI seized his phone in Mankato.”

At Law and Crime Adam Klasfeld writes, “MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the infomercial salesman who became a key Donald Trump booster, keeps pushing the same conspiracy theories that made him a defendant in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion, the voting machine company’s lawyer said on Friday. ‘The problem here in the lawsuit is based on the public figures making very public lies about Dominion,’ Dominion’s lawyer Mary Kathryn Sammons said in a hearing. ‘Unfortunately, the lies have continued.’ … Since the filing of the lawsuit in February 2021, Dominion has notched significant procedural victories.”

A Rich Reeve story at KSTP-TV says, “Some of downtown Minneapolis’s busiest thoroughfares — including sections of Hennepin Avenue and First Avenue — were shut down to make them more pedestrian friendly. All part of a pilot project to draw people into the warehouse district, near Target Center. ‘We’re running this project for them, the people who are already here,’ says Ben Shardlow, Urban Director with the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District. ‘We’re starting with engaging with the people who are here and giving them a good experience, and hoping to grow this project in the future.’ The event — called ‘Warehouse District Live’ — running Friday and Saturday night, was organized by the Minneapolis Downtown Council.”

Another MPR News story, this by Tom Crann and Megan Burks says, “ … a new report on gun deaths in 2021 suggests it’s not the public that’s most at risk. Nearly 70 percent of gun deaths in Minnesota last year were suicides. The report comes from Protect Minnesota, a nonpartisan nonprofit working to end gun violence. Communication director Maggiy Emery joined All Things Considered Friday to talk through the data.”

A CNN story says, “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Kansas on Sunday, gave every indication he intends to capitalize on the latest wave of attention that has followed from him sending migrants to Massachusetts last week. ‘This is a crisis. It’s now getting a little bit more attention,’ DeSantis said, earning a standing ovation as he talked about the southern border and nodding to the headlines he instigated when he flew 50 migrants from the border to Martha’s Vineyard. … At an event just hours later in Wisconsin, DeSantis declared that the country’s immigration system is ‘on the ballot’ this November.”