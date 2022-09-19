Slightly more than half of Minnesotans oppose SCOTUS’ overturning of Roe, poll finds

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports that slightly more than half of Minnesotans disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Star Tribune poll.

From Politico’s Olivia Beavers, some House Republicans are lining up in support of Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, for whip, in the event Republicans retake the U.S. House after the November election.

The Associated Press’ Juan A. Lozano reports that a Texas board denied a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest. The arrest was made by an ex-Houston police officer who is under scrutiny after a deadly drug raid.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports that Cirrus Aircraft, a small plane manufacturer, says it’ll build a new aircraft design center at the airport in Duluth.

KSTP staff reports the U of M is asking for $2.8 million of city funding to install more lighting around campus amid concerns about crime on and near campus.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach has a piece on how who’s elected Secretary of State could have big consequences for immigrants to Minnesota: “Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate, has questioned whether people who can’t read English should be able to vote in Minnesota. Steve Simon, the Democratic incumbent, cites his record expanding translation and interpretation services for immigrant voters.”

For the Pioneer Press, Olivia Stevens writes that there’s a new coffee shop and a new clothing store at University Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul. Flava Cafe and Urban 29 are owned by Black female entrepreneurs and are located in the Frogtown Crossroads building. “It’s a fantastic psychological boost for this community, to have a gathering place,” said Neighborhood Development Committee founder and CEO Mike Temali. “The fact that it’s Black women entrepreneurs is a huge message to this community … and business owners building wealth, building culture and holding ground essentially is branding this corner as a dynamic, entrepreneurial space.”

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du and Zoë Jackson have a deep dive on how tree canopy affects neighborhoods in Minneapolis, with visuals that show how different the tree cover in North Minneapolis was before and after the 2011 tornado.