St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control ordinance

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Sarah Thamer reports that the St. Paul City Council approved many changes to the city’s voter-approved rent ordinance, including permitting landlords to raise rent by 8 percent, plus inflation if a tenant moves out and allowing rent control exemption for some buildings.

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports that COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are below 1,000 per day for the first time since April. Numbers have dropped despite the recent state fair and start of the school year.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that another fire damaged the historic Stevens house on Tuesday. This is the second time a fire has damaged this landmark in a month.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports that students at the University of Minnesota are disappointed and hungry due to the fact that a campus dining hall has food scarcity caused by staff shortages.

If you see an increased Police, National Guard, and Fire Department presence in St. Paul today, don’t fret. It’s a drill. WCCO Staff reports that the drill is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and might cause some traffic delays.

MSR’s Charles Hallman interviews Chris Archer on his experience as the only Black pitcher for the Minnesota Twins this season and investigates why Black pitchers are pigeonholed in the Major League.

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports that U.S. Bank Stadium plans to build permanent security fencing around the stadium. It will be the biggest renovation since the facility opened in 2016.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman sat down with the cast of a locally-produced movie inspired by the murder of George Floyd. Members of the cast share how they hope this movie sparks thought and change when it comes to community and its relationship with the police. The movie will premiere this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 24, at the ICON theater in St. Louis Park.

From Bring Me the News, Adam Uren reports that Target will hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, pay new hires a starting wage of $15 to $24 and will start its holiday deals earlier this year.