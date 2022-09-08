St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week.

On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters.

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO reports that Jack Jablonski, who was paralyzed in a high school hockey incident, came out as gay in an Instagram post. “Prior to my injury, I began to battle my true self internally. I went from confusion, to disbelief, to denial, to pushing it down, to now, acceptance and happiness. This process has been extremely tough and lonely. I am proud of who I am and to ready to share,” Jablonski wrote in his post.

KARE reports some good news for leaf peepers: The Minnesota fall color guide is back!

The Star Tribune’s food critic Jon Cheng has finally tried a Juicy Lucy — several of them, to be exact, from different restaurants. And he ranked them.

Racket’s Em Cassel writes that the Mill District is set to get a new wine bar (with “gigantic cheese boards”).