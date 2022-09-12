St. Paul mental health hospital gets state clearance

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the state has cleared a new mental health hospital in St. Paul. But the plan isn’t without critics.

Per WCCO staff, the federal government has renamed a lake in Pine County that had been named after a slur used to refer to Indigenous women. It’s now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

Bring Me the News staff report a Minneapolis man was charged with using 3D printers to manufacture machine guns.

The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt covers a report by Minnesota Senate Education Committee Chair Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) that found the state’s Department of Education “greatly magnified” alleged fraud at Feeding Our Future and the org’s subcontractors through “inexplicable shortcomings and derelictions of duty.”

The Minnesota Daily’s Maya Marchel Hoff and Laura Boudinot report that U of M regents weighed in on President Joan Gabel’s budget proposal for 2024-25, “raising questions concerning funding for financial aid-based scholarships and spending on campus public safety.”

CBS Baltimore staff reports there was a ship collision involving the combat ship, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul. “U.S. military personnel said in a statement facilitated by the Baltimore Police Department that no one was injured during the collision.”

Sahan Journal’s Becky Z. Dernbach reports that a Burnsville elementary is run by the state’s first female Somali American principal, Salma Hussein.

In the New Yorker, Carolyn Kormann writes about Owamni, the Indigenous restaurant on the banks of the Mississippi River, named the best new restaurant in the United States by the James Beard Foundation. “In the summer of 2021, Sean Sherman, a forty-eight-year-old Oglala Lakota chef, opened a restaurant called Owamni, in Minneapolis. Nearly overnight, it became the most prominent example of Indigenous American cuisine in the United States. Every dish is made without wheat flour, dairy, cane sugar, black pepper, or any other ingredient introduced to this continent after Europeans arrived.”

Over on YouTube, you can watch basketball superstar Lindsay Whalen’s Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, which is actually pretty funny!