State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”

For The Hill, Joseph Choi reports, “Health experts are warning the nation to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter, as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years mix and mingle. There are two big reasons why more people could be vulnerable to the flu this year. The first is that with coronavirus restrictions such as the wearing of masks all but forgotten, people are more likely to come into contact with the flu virus this year than over the last two years.”

At MPR News Kirsti Marohn reports, “With the 2022 election less than two months away, Deborah Erickson is deep into the planning and prep work that goes into a running county-wide vote, such as finalizing ballots and training election judges. But the Crow Wing County’s administrative services director is also spending considerable time talking about the last election almost two years ago. … For months, a group of area residents has been speaking at Crow Wing County board meetings, questioning the 2020 vote and the process the county uses to count ballots. They have questioned the county’s use of Dominion voting machines, suggesting they could be hacked or tampered with. They’ve asked for detailed voting data from 2020, and unsuccessfully asked for a state audit of the election results.”

This from Stribber Jim Buchta, “Sherman Associates, a Twin Cities developer, plans to demolish a vacant office building in downtown Minneapolis and replace it with three towers of mostly apartments. The $400 million project, expected to be completed in 2026, aims to help solve two metro-area real estate problems: too many offices and not enough housing. … The firm recently paid $6.4 million for the block along Washington Avenue that’s home to the now-vacant Wells Fargo operations center. It plans to replace that building with a 10-story, mixed-income midrise apartment building, a 20-plus-story, market-rate high-rise apartment tower and a 25-plus-story, mixed-use tower that could be a hotel, housing and/or offices.”

Joe Nelson at BringMeTheNews says, “The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. … The quick summary is that there are equal chances for above or below normal precipitation pretty much all winter, while the NWS is ‘leaning’ towards colder than normal temps in Minnesota for most of the season.”

WBAY-TV in Wisconsin has a story saying, “A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49% of likely voters support Johnson and 48% support Barnes. In August, Barnes had 52% support to Johnson’s 45% support.”

Says Mike Hughlett in the Strib, “Minnesota utility regulators Thursday approved Xcel Energy’s plans for a mammoth solar power plant in Becker, a project that will cost at least $575 million and dwarf the state’s current largest solar farm. Utility regulators lauded the new solar farm for its environmental benefits and its economic impact. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted unanimously to allow Minneapolis-based Xcel to recover costs for the project from its ratepayers. … The project is roundly supported by clean energy groups, local governments and labor unions. It will help replace electricity — and property taxes — that will be lost when Xcel begins closing its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030. Xcel estimates the project will create 900 union construction jobs.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “The “quiet quitting” trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees’ mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more than 220,000 tweets over the past 90 days to come up with the top 10 quiet quitting states, with Minnesota coming in at No. 5.

Here’s the top 10:

Oregon Washington Colorado Massachusetts Minnesota.”

Another KMSP story, this by Melissa Turtinen says, “Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address the issue. Edina Public Schools in a message to families Wednesday said messages with a link to an inappropriate picture falsely appeared to come from parents or teachers through the Seesaw K-12 learning management system, noting the posts were not associated with Edina Public Schools.”

At The Racket, Jay Boller and Keith Harris say, “Republican election truther Kim Crockett is currently running for Minnesota secretary of state. But, as the Minnesota Reformer thoroughly points out, she doesn’t appear to have any clue as to what the job entails. Aside from the giant red flag that a 2020 election conspiracy theorist is running for a gig that oversees statewide elections and the voter registration system, Crockett has confidently demonstrated how misinformed she is about the whole process in general. A few of her errors: The secretary of state mails ballots and counts votes (nope, that’s the counties and cities), Minnesota’s residency requirement to vote is 20 days in a precinct (nope, it’s just 20 days in the state), and absentee ballots must have postmarks (nope!).”

