State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year.

Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.

The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges writes that the U of M will ask for an additional $205 million in ongoing biennial funding from the state — a nearly 15% increase from the $1.38 billion it’s due to receive in FY 2024-25.

The St. Cloud Times’s Sarah Kocher has the story on Firesticks Cayenne Pretzels, based in Cold Spring and fast-becoming a favorite brewery snack.

At MPR News, Jacob Aloi reports there’s a new hockey documentary in town. “I was surprised that there wasn’t a film made about high school hockey in Minnesota. You have ‘Hoop Dreams,’ you have ‘Friday Night Lights’ and there really wasn’t that story told yet,” documentarian and Iron Range native Tommy Haines said.

Also for MPR News, Grace Birnstengel has a story on how North High honored Deshaun Hill, the 15-year-old quarterback who was shot and killed near the school in February, during its first football game of the season.

