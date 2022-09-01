Thousands of Minnesota nurses could strike on Sept. 12

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP has a piece on news that the Minnesota Nurses Association leadership says the organization has filed an intent to strike, a move that could affect 16 hospitals across Minnesota and encompass 15,000 nurses.

Sydney Mook of the Grand Forks Herald reports that the remains of dozens of Indigenous people and sacred objects have been found on the University of North Dakota campus. “While the total is not yet known, around 200 boxes of sacred objects have been located and the remains of around 70 ancestors have also been located so far.”

Bloomberg is reporting that 3M is planning to eliminate jobs in response to the economy’s slowdown. The scope of the layoffs are, as yet, unclear.

MPR News’ Brian Bakst has a piece on how the issue of education is playing out in November’s elections.

KARE 11 staff reports that five people were shot and hurt in three separate shootings in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Racket’s Jerard Fagerberg recommends five Minnesota beers for September (yeah, it’s basically fall).

And, Fox 9 with the State Fair llama costume video.