Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The latest flash point in the Minnesota governor’s race is whether the GOP candidates should release their personal income tax returns, a public transparency tradition that stretches back at least a decade. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is pushing his Republican opponent, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, and running mate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings, to release their returns. Jensen and Birk have given no signal they plan to do so and have publicly panned the idea. ‘Does anybody care?’ Birk asked in late August at an event in Minneapolis. ‘You tell me what you’re looking for and I can give it to you. This is another distraction. Nobody has come up to me on the street and said, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in seeing your tax return.'”

And this from Deena Winter in the Reformer, “Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a ‘global health freedom summit’ in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he once referred to COVID-19 as a ‘mild four-day respiratory illness.’” In April, he compared pandemic public health policies to Hitler’s rise and made the analogy again in a series of August statements. Now he’s set to appear with a panel of prominent voices in the anti-vaxx movement, with tickets starting at $50. … Among the speakers at the event is Sherri Tenpenny, a Cleveland-area osteopath who testified at an Ohio state House committee hearing that the vaccine could magnetize people and interface with 5G cell phone towers. As evidence, she pointed to pictures of people with forks and spoons sticking to their bodies.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “A man who witnessed the killing of George Floyd blamed post-traumatic stress from that disturbing incident while explaining why he fought officers during an arrest outside the Minnesota State Fair last weekend. … The charges state that [Donald] Williams admitted to confronting his ex-girlfriend but denied harming her physically. When asked why he struggled with police, Williams said he was worried about his daughter being left by herself. He also said he was angry about the arrest, adding he suffers from PTSD from witnessing the killing of George Floyd.”

This from Sven Sundgaard at BringMeTheNews, “Sometimes I worry about talking about winter too early, but perhaps with the heat this summer some will welcome it. And we need to talk about winter because La Niña/El Niño can substantially impact our winter weather patterns. NOAA is forecasting a 60% chance that La Niña persists into the winter of 2022-2023. … Forecast two weeks ahead let alone two seasons ahead is risky business and a lot of factors go into a seasonal pattern. Take last winter for example: Yes it was chilly in January and February but December was VERY mild (remember the tornadoes?) and March was pretty normal. The official forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for equal chances of it below or above normal (remember, ‘normal’ refers to the modern 30-year average, not the historic averages). NOAA’s December, January, February map shows a temperature pattern that indicates a weak La Niña. They’re hedging their bets at this point until we get deeper into fall and see what the tropics have in store.”

Article continues after advertisement

At KARE-TV Dana Thiede writes, “each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair’s nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards. Winners share a number of common denominators: They provide exceptional and efficient customer service, have knowledgeable staff members that are also courteous and professional, put forth an ‘amazing’ visual presentation and positive image, plus offer great value and a premium quality product or service.

Here are the 2022 Best Award winners in alphabetical order.

Ball Park Cafe – Taste a wide selection of craft beers, gourmet burgers, garlic fries and more. (Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues)

Break-A-Bottle Game by Thornberry Concessions – This game is located at Mighty Midway.

Fiore Trees – This garden features several hand-forged metal flower-basket trees inspired by Italian artistry. (Located at the West End Plaza) … .”

Stribber Chris Riemenschneider says, “After six nights mostly ruled by rock and pop acts, the fair’s grandstand welcomed Florida Georgia Line on Wednesday night as the first of its two country headliners of 2022. The good-timey duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley recently confirmed in interviews they will soon go on hiatus to pursue solo careers. Minnesota happened to be their last tour stop.”

This from Tommy Wiita at BringMeTheNews, “To celebrate National Cinema Day this weekend, many theaters are offering $3 tickets. On Saturday, tickets will be sold at a fraction of their regular price at a majority of movie theaters around the United States, including Regal Cinemas, AMC and more.”

Article continues after advertisement