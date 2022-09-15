What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike.

Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data.

The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the Strib’s publisher of 13 years, Mike Klingensmith, announced he will retire.

The Pioneer Press’s Paul Hodowanic reports that there are many sets of siblings on Woodbury High School’s girls swim and dive team. “Look down the Royals’ roster and what you see is a pair of Forshees, Getzlaffs, Hackers, Kellys, Reichs, Sorenson-Wagners and Zhais … You might think there was some kind of clerical error … Nope.”

CBS Minnesota staff report there may have been some panic(!) at the Panic! At The Disco show at Xcel Energy Center Wednesday when a small fire broke out onstage.

The Strib’s Chris Riemenschneider reports that Duluth band Low has canceled fall tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie as singer and drummer Mimi Parker undergoes cancer treatment.

KEYC staff report that a Waseca cannabis processing plant is gearing up to meet demand after hemp-derived THC gummies were legalized in Minnesota.