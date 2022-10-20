FBI seeks help to ID ‘Umbrella Man’ Minneapolis rioter from 2020

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen vandalizing a Minneapolis auto parts store at the start of the 2020 riots. Photos and video of ‘Umbrella Man’ instigating destruction were among the most widely shared images from the unrest. A white man wearing a respirator mask and carrying an open black umbrella was seen outside an Auto Zone at Lake Street and 27th Avenue South on May 27, 2020, two days after George Floyd’s murder, breaking windows with a hammer. The subsequent fire in the building was the first of many arsons in the Twin Cities over the next three days. In photos the FBI released Tuesday, the man is wearing a black ballcap with the letters L, M, and Co in a yellow shamrock logo, which appears to be a logo used by the skateboarding apparel maker Loser Machine Co.”

The Strib’s Mara Klecker says, “Staff is stretched dangerously thin in special education departments at several schools, and educators from at least two — Harrison Education Center and Hall STEM Academy — are trying to raise alarm. Failing to provide the support promised in individualized education plans is both a compliance and a safety concern, they say. … Openings at district headquarters are also creating chaos: The district’s finance and human resources departments remain understaffed, creating a slew of payroll problems and further slowing the race to fill vacant positions. The district has a single person handling payroll and five open jobs in human resources.”

Stribber Chris Hewitt reports, “You’ve stepped into projections of Vincent Van Gogh’s wildflowers and olive trees. Now, you can join the ‘Encanto’ crew in not talking about Bruno or the ‘Frozen’ sisters as they ‘Let It Go.’ Tickets [went] on sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday for ‘Disney Animation: Immersive Experience,’ which, like the Van Gogh show, will give audiences the illusion that they’re part of treasured images. Walt Disney Animation Studios has teamed up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios for the upcoming exhibit, which gets an ‘Immersive Van Gogh’-like treatment.”

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari writes, “Beyond the large, bright windows at the Afghan Cultural Society, immigrant-owned restaurants and colorful murals line a bustling Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. Peek inside, and there’s a calmer scene: red Afghan rugs and matching cushions swath the floors and walls of a large, sun-filled room; on some days, people sit on the floor drinking green tea from glass mugs. … For the 1,200 Afghans who settled in Minnesota after fleeing the Taliban takeover over last year, the Afghan Cultural Society doesn’t just look like the home they hurriedly left behind — it’s a place to heal and find community. The Afghan Cultural Society is unveiling its first-ever office and community space on Oct. 20.”

Another Matt Sepic story says, “Prosecutors have charged a 50th person in an alleged scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs. Abduljabar Hussein, 42, made his first court appearance Wednesday in St. Paul. According to the indictment, Hussein created a company called Oramia Feeds, which purported to supply meals to Shamisa Hopes, a nonprofit that his wife Mekfira Hussein operated under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.”

Article continues after advertisement

At the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes, “When Katherine Banbury learned that property owner Dominium planned to raise her $1,344 monthly rent at the Cambric Senior Apartments on East Seventh Street by nearly 8 percent, she took her concerns to City Hall. The hike in her year-long lease, she said, flew in the face of St. Paul’s new rent-control ordinance, which is intended to limit residential rent increases to 3 percent annually. The city agreed in part — and disagreed in part.”

For nbcnews.com Natasha Korecki reports, “Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday. It features a former Madison police officer narrating video that shows violent clashes around the U.S. Capitol during last year’s insurrection. ‘I’ll never forget Jan. 6th, watching my fellow law enforcement officers defending the Capitol,’ retired Police Capt. George Silverwood says in the ad. ‘And then, five officers died. But Ron Johnson is making excuses for rioters who tried to overthrow our government, even calling them ‘peaceful protests.’ As Silverwood talks about the deaths tied to the attack, the ad shows a coffin draped in the American flag.”

For The Daily Beast Brooke Leigh Howard writes, “The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel that banned Indigenous American customers earlier this year, allegedly violating their civil rights. The Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City is accused of refusing to allow Indigenous customers [to] rent four rooms on two occasions in March. According to the lawsuit, hotel owner Connie Uhre sent an email to other property owners and managers that she did ‘not want to allow Natives on property.'”

Article continues after advertisement