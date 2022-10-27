Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Stribber Susan Du, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by the City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally the costs and health and safety impacts of removing encampments. The second, by Council Member Jason Chavez, directed the Office of Performance and Innovation and the Race, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department to analyze the city’s camp closure strategies — particularly the role of law enforcement — and come up with recommendations for minimizing police involvement, among other best practices.”

For the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges reports, “A St. Paul personal injury lawyer was part of a scheme to defraud auto insurers by recruiting patients for chiropractic services, according to a conspiracy charge filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. … According to the information, (he) conspired with others from at least 2015 through last December to defraud auto insurers under the state’s no-fault insurance law, which requires insurers to pay their clients’ medical bills, whether the crash was their fault or not.”

At the Minnesota Reformer, Deena Winter writes, “A Cloquet attorney who is running for the state House recently settled a lawsuit in which he was accused of trying to defraud a woman out of equity in her home. Pete Radosevich, a DFL real estate lawyer and publisher of the Cloquet newspaper, Pine Knot News, says it was “a real estate deal that went bad.” He’s running in House District 11A against Republican Jeff Dotseth of Kettle River.”

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports, “A 16-year-old with a criminal past who was suffering from previous gunshot wounds and driving a stolen car led law enforcement on a 28-mile chase early Tuesday before he was arrested in St. Paul. … Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is running for re-election, seized on the incident Wednesday to ask legislators to call a special legislative session to address crime. ‘The fire is burning,’ Fletcher said at a news conference. ‘We don’t have five to six months to wait to curb what is happening.’

A BringMeTheNews story by Sven Sundgaard says, “While every year is different, statistics and averages help us understand when consistently wintry weather typically sets in across Minnesota. One such average is the date of the first 1-inch snow cover. This isn’t when the first snowfall occurs, but when at least 1 inch of snow sticks on the ground for at least one day. Think of it as the point in which there’s really no turning back. … on average we reach that point of winter where we can’t turn back on Nov. 24.”

Article continues after advertisement

At KARE-TV Diane Sandberg writes, “The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize. While the jackpot would undoubtedly be a life-changing win for whoever draws those magic six numbers, there are still small prizes available from every drawing. And according to the Minnesota Lottery, local folks are still raking in some serious cash.”

An AP story says, “An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called ‘super weed’, also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported. … A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.”

For eater.com Ryan Meaney and Justine Jones say, “While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market. … WLD WTR Infusions is the THC version of Wild Mind Ales’ boozy seltzers (it’s completely alcohol-free, though). Currently available in a juicy, blended pineapple, orange, and cherry flavor, this drink has five milligrams of THC in each 16-ounce can. Find it at the Wild Mind on Pillsbury Avenue, to sip at the taproom or to go.”

And Paul Huttner at MPR News says, “Scanning the forecast maps for widespread significant rainfall in Minnesota has been a futile endeavor lately. The last significant rain in the Twin Cities of an inch or more fell on Aug. 27-28. So Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor update will likely show the droughty footprint expanding and deepening across Minnesota and the Midwest. I won’t be shocked to see exceptional drought conditions appear around parts of the Twin Cities in Thursday’s update. I talked with University of Minnesota forest ecology director Lee Frelich last week on Climate Cast. He said he’s never seen the impacts of drought happen so fast in his lifetime in Minnesota. We had a series of wet years, followed by back-to-back extreme drought years. Many of Minnesota’s trees just can’t handle the extreme weather whiplash of our new climate system.”

Article continues after advertisement